Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani divorce rumours have been making rounds after a Reddit post claimed that the couple not making public appearances and the actress has stopped posting any pictures along with her husband. Esha has stepped into the acting world all over again and she has been trying her luck in the OTT boom as this platform has resurrected many careers of the actors. Talking about Esha's personal life, the actress got married to Bharat in 2012 and it's been 12 years of her marriage. Esha who was struggling to make her career in early 2000 has made herself notice all over again with her latest work on OTT. Also Read - Esha Deol separated from husband Bharat Takhtani? Reddit post sparks rumours

Esha's post for her 11th wedding anniversary goes VIRAL amid her divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol shares a picture with dad Dharmendra as they celebrate entering 2024; Esha Deol, Sunny Deol react

Ad Esha who is busy in her professional career, netizens are nothing that something is not well between her and her husband. And they bring to notice how Esha celebrated last year's Diwali alone and attended the Diwali parties without her husband unlike usual. One user on the Reddit post commented," She was seen alone at Diwali parties too. She always attended a party with Bharat. Also, she didn’t host any Diwali party this year."

Bharat was also absent from Hema Malini's 75 birthday celebration and this too raised a lot of eyebrows. And amid the separation rumours of the actress this old post of her desiring that her relationship with hubby Bharat should last till eternity is grabbing eyeballs. Esha Deol posted this lovey dovey picture on her anniversary day where she mentioned," For keeps for eternity".

We wonder if Esha will come out and release a statement amid the separation rumours.

