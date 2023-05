Fatima Sana Shaikh is being called nasty names after her pictures with superstar Aamir Khan went viral as they played pickle. There are many who are calling her a homebreaker, while others are calling her Aamir’s younger son Azad’s third mother. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s relationship rumours often made headlines, and only after his divorce with second wife Kiran Rai did the rumours ignite, and now these pictures of the Dangal com stars together playing pickle ball have once again ignited the rumours of their alleged love affair. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's video playing pickleball goes viral; netizens have a drastic reaction

Watch the video of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan playing pickle game; netizens calls them lovebirds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

There was a time when Fatima addressed the dating rumours with Aamir Khan and said that they had stopped affecting her. Speaking to Filmfare in her throwback interview, Fatima was asked about these rumours, and she said, "Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a large level. A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, Ask me, and I'll give you an answer." It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume the wrong things. But I've learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected". Also Read - Deepika Padukone joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan to achieve this amazing feat; here's what it means

Now these pictures that have been circulating on the internet have sparked the rumours of their love affair, and we hope if Fatima or Aamir will choose to react. Aamir had played Fatima’s father in Dangal, which was a super hit, and later they were seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which was a total disaster. And right now, Aamir is on a sabbatical and not signing any films after Laal Singh Chadha’s failure. Aamir is often seen spending time with his kids, and this is the latest time that he got captured by the shutterbugs playing pickle ball with Fatima, who is involved in every family function of Khan, including Ira Khan's wedding. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out wearing a 6-year-old Rag and Bone T-shirt; proves classics are for the keeps