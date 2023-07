Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, rumoured to be dating in the past, made headlines, for their ugly legal battle. Reportedly, the dispute between the Krrish 2 co-stars started after Kangana allegedly called Hrithik her “silly ex.”. At that time, some prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Vidya Balan came out in support of Kangana. And apparently, Hrithik was miffed with his contemporaries for supporting the Manikarnika actress. Today, let’s take a leap into the past, and recall how Hrithik reacted back then. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes a DIG at Hrithik Roshan just before receiving the National Award!

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan legal battle

It so happened that, following Kangana Ranaut's "silly ex" remark at a press conference, Hrithik Roshan lodged a complaint against her, demanding a public apology for mentally harassing him. Kangana, known for her spontaneity in voicing opinions, played UNO reverse and slapped a legal notice on Hrithik, refusing to apologise. Email conversations between them were leaked, and shocking revelations came to the fore.

Hrithik Roshan miffed with Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan

Back at that time, Hrithik Roshan got furious over Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan's supportive stance on Kangana Ranaut, sending angry text messages to them, as reported by Pinkvilla. In fact, things got so heated up that the Vikram Vedha star refused to share the stage with Salman Khan, who also favoured Kangana, at the IIFA 2016, claim reports. Hrithik also snubbed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star, Ranveer Singh.

Kangana Ranaut appreciates support from Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan

Kangana Ranaut, however, expressed his gratitude toward her female contemporaries who stood by her during the legal tussle. In an interaction with PTI, Kangana lauded her female friends from the industry, as she said, “All my girls are just amazing. We are so thick. We don’t discuss our personal lives like nobody ever questioned me, ‘What happened?’, but all I get is calls, lots of love and concern. Everybody has called me and asked me whether it’s Priyanka, Vidya, or Sonam. A lot of men have responded too.”

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan upcoming projects

Today, both Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have put their feud on the back burner, concentrating on their respective work commitments. Hrithik is working on Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, and Emergency.