Sunny Deol's old interviews have been going viral, and one of them is where he is seen slamming actors for dancing at weddings and exclaiming that it's slowing your dignity by doing this. It was claimed that the Gadar 2 star took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan at that time because he was making the most of money and was extremely popular at dancing at weddings, and the reason why the Gadar said this was to claim their infamous fallout during Darr. Sunny, in one of his old interviews, had said," You lose dignity when you dance at others’ weddings. Though it has now become fashionable, I believe that one loses self-respect. We are actors, not people doing ‘tamasha." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on young actors who shave their body hair, 'I feel ashamed'

Sunny Deol had made an indirect comment on Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the weddings; this is how Jawan gave it back to the Gadar 2 star.

Later, he even added that only mujrawaalis dance at weddings: " Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap. Next, you’ll ask me, Isn't prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don’t agree with this kind of logic". Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol starrer continues minting money while Akshay Kumar movie struggles in advance bookings

And at that time, Shah Rukh Khan had even reacted to the same dig by Sunny Deol and reportedly said, There is money attached to it because I use that money to make my own films. I don’t have to borrow money to make films." He added, "The happiest moment for anyone is marriage, and I love participating in that... Only the richest people in the world can afford me." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol compares his character Tara Singh to Hulk and Superman

Trending Now

Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol's infamous fight is once again making headlines due to the Jawan prevue where many thought that SRK took an indirect dig at Sunny over his villain dialogue in the said film. It was also claimed that Sunny Deol didn't speak to SRK for 16 years after Darr and felt betrayed by the makers for showing him less in front of the new boy in the town.