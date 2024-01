Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the iconic couple of B Town, they are hailed as the King and Queen of the industry. But there was a time when Gauri wanted to get separated from the Dunki star. In this old interview, Gauri Khan had parted ways with Shah Rukh Khan due to the love of her family. In an interview with Filmfare in 1994, Gauri had said that in the initial time of her relationship with the Jawan star, she broke up with him as her family couldn't resist the fact that she wanted to marry a Muslim guy. Also Read - Dunki goes beyond box office numbers to inspire and connect, feels producer Mahaveer Jain

In her interview with Filmfare, she reportedly said," Oh, that was at the beginning when my family had yet to reconcile themselves to the fact that he's a Muslim. I didn't want to hurt my family, so I decided to break up with Shah Rukh".

Gauri Khan had even added that how Shah Rukh Khan was an over-possessive man and she felt claustrophobic with him and ended her relationship with the Pathaan star." He was becoming a little too possessive and I’m a very independent person. I need space. Shah Rukh made me claustrophobic. The tensions were getting too much so I decided that there was no point in carrying on."

But Shah Rukh Khan refused to give up on her and Gauri recalled that after she visited Mumbai from Delhi she saw SRK standing outside her friend's building," But Shah Rukh’s very determined, he manages to get what he wants. And he wanted me. I remember the time I’d broken up with him, I’d come to Bombay with some friends. For a week, we had a great time partying and shopping. On the last day when we were to return to Delhi, I looked out of the window and there he was, standing under our building". Gauri hated how he followed her till Mumbai.

Well, some relationships are meant to happen and such is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. Happily Ever After looks like this with three beautiful kids Aryan, Suhana, and Abram.

