Dulquer Salmaan, renowned for his romantic roles in South Indian cinema, has charmed audiences across India with his exceptional talent. Nonetheless, in a recent interview, Dulquer disclosed that neither his wife, Amal Sufiya, nor his father, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, view him as a star. Moreover, Mammootty often encourages him to take on more film projects, emphasizing his dedication to his craft.

During an interview with ETimes, Dulquer revealed how his wife and father keep him grounded. He shared, "I don't think my wife has fully accepted that I am an actor or a star. She simply thinks, 'He goes to work and comes back.'" He also recalled a moment when someone asked him for a picture, leaving his wife surprised. She remarked, "I know what you are at home. They are only seeing the groomed version of you. I am the one who lives with the real version."

Check out Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan at Guns and Gulaabs screening

Regarding his father's influence on his film choices, Dulquer explained that Mammootty doesn't entirely grasp his preference for lengthy, eight to nine-month projects. Instead, Mammootty encourages him to work on more films. He humorously stated, "He tells me, ‘You can’t come to my house if you do only one film a year’."

Dulquer Salmaan has received acclaim for his performances, and his 2015 Tamil film, OK Kanmani, catapulted him to fame in the North. Since then, he has made a significant impact in various film industries, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and his acclaimed Hindi debut in Karwaan in 2018.

On the professional front, Dulquer recently appeared in the music video for Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh's latest track, Heeriye. Fans eagerly await his upcoming action-packed film, King of Kotha, directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, scheduled for release in August 2023.