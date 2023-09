Hema Malini and Dharmendra are the ideal example of ‘love wins, no matter what’. When Hema and Dharmendra got married, it raised many eyebrows but they sailed through. Both Hema Malini and Dharmendra have overcome hurdles in their personal relationships and accepted a lot of changes and made adjustments, but when it comes to their daughters, Hema never made them do any adjustments. In one of the old interviews of Hema Malini, which is going viral right now, the veteran actress spoke about how Dharmendra wasn't very happy with Esha Deol making her Bollywood career and didn't want her to become a heroine. But Hema Malini fought for her daughter and today Esha is a known name and face to reckon with. She is also all set to make a comeback after her sabbatical due to marriage and pregnancy. Also Read - When Hema Malini said Dharmendra used to fight with her everyday; asked her to not pose with other actors

Hema Malini in an interview with Simi Garewal had said, "He was not keen on her coming into films. He's still not very comfortable with her working. But she took a decision so as a mother, I had to support her. Because I have brought her up in a different way, taught her all about the culture, to be free, to take decisions and she wanted to work in films."

Hema further added that Esha questioned her about why she cannot work in films whereas she and papa are already movie stars, "She asked me, 'If you can work in films, papa can work, brothers are working in films, why do you say that it is not good?' He (Dharmendra) could not answer so he had to keep quiet and she started working."

Hema Malini another old interview is also going viral where she claimed that Dharmendra used to keep fighting with her everyday as he didn't want her to pose with actors in a certain way. Hema Malini and Dharmendra are making headlines all over again after the public apology of the veteran actor for his second family not being invited at Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol wedding, but now all is well between both the Deol families.