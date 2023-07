One of the much-loved couples in Bollywood Hema Malini and Dharmendra has withstood the test of time. The couple got married on May 2, 1980, and have been together for the last 43 years. As Dharmendra came from a Punjabi family, he was a big time foodie. But, Hema Malini confessed that she never really cooked food to impress him. She only learnt cooking after the birth of her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arbaaz Khan-Giorgia Andriani: Celebrity couples who have huge age difference

During a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Hema Malini shared that she never had to cook for Dharmendra in order to win his heart. Since both of them were busy with films, cooking was the last thought on her mind. "I never had to cook. I never had to cook to make Dharam Ji happy. Both of us were busy with work," she said on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Things started to change after Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol started going to school. Recollecting the old days, Hema Malini shared how Esha would come angry from school because her classmates flaunted the food made by their mothers, but she had nothing to show them. The veteran star recalled, "So, they would… say, Aap kuch nahi bana rahe hain (You are not cooking anything).' So, I felt bad and I called my mother and told her that because you didn't teach me cooking, I am facing this." Hema Malini further stated that when she learned how to cook, she used to prepare scrumptious dishes for the family when they were holidaying abroad.

Further, the comedy show host Kapil Sharma asked Hema Malini whether she devoured Punjabi food, especially because Dharmendra was a Punjabi, the actress replied, “When he comes to our place, he loves to eat idli, sambhar and dosa.”

Work Update

Hema Malini was last seen in director Ramesh Sippy’s romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.