There was a time when Dharmendra was overly possessive of his wife Hema Malini, who is known as the Dream Girl of Bollywood, and in one of his interviews, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor mentioned that he and Hema usually fight because he asked her not to pose with other actors, and she doesn't abide much. Dharmendra had said," I object to certain poses with the other heroes, you know. Responding to his objections, Hema retorted, "As if I can't object! So many times I have caught him in all kinds of pictures with all kinds of people."

Hema Malini had revealed how Dharmendra used to fight with her for the same reason almost every morning before their marriage.

In an interview with Stardust, Hema Malini said, " We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in, and then we make up. Early in the morning, when he comes to see me, he asks, 'Why do you have a long face today, and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?' As if I could help it, I was born with a face like this. Then we fight".

Despite all the restrictions, Hema Malini found her solace in Dharmendra, named him her most favourite person, and mentioned how she would never let anyone break her marriage and that it would last forever: "I will never let anyone break this. From my side, at least, it is forever.".

In her recent interaction, Hema Malini lauded her husband for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial debut RARKPK and even mentioned that she too will be doing kissing scenes if demanded by the characters. Currently, Hema and Dharmendra stay separately, and the veteran actor is spending his time and staying with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.