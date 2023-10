Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is extremely attached to his father, Dharmendra, even at this age, and it’s a rare sight to see in today’s time. Sunny Deol is a family man, and his possessiveness towards them is something that often makes headlines. And one such news related to Sunny Deol, his stepmother, and veteran actor Hema Malini grabbed eyeballs, and till date, it has left people stunned. On the 75th birthday of Hema Malini, there are a lot of articles online that are written for the actress, and one such news that is circulating online is that she was allegedly attacked by Sunny Deol for marrying Dharmendra. Also Read - When Hema Malini revealed Dharmendra was NOT happy about Esha Deol becoming a heroine, didn’t want her to work in Bollywood

Sunny Deol attacked Hema Malini with a knife

It was claimed that after his father Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini, the Gadar 2 star was damn upset with it, and one day he had a brawl with Hema Malini and allegedly attacked her with a knife, calling us the second woman in veteran actor Dharmendra's life.

Prakash Kaur rubbished the news Dharmendra's first wife and Sunny Deol's mom, Prakash Kaur, came out in the open and stood in support of her son, slammed the news, and this was the first time she came under the public eye. Today Dharmendra stays with Prakash Kaur and Hema in one of he interviews had mentioned that she and Dharmendra do not stay together.

Hema Malini on her changed equation with Sunny Deol Recently, after the massive success of Gadar 2, Hema Malini heaped praise on her stepson Sunny Deol and mentioned how they are a happy family, and both the brothers celebrate Raksha Bandhan with step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol every year. Talking about her equation with him, she had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of relationship Sunny and I are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary, he is always there, along with Dharmji, especially when this accident happens. He was the first person to come and see me at home, and he saw that the right doctor was there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of relationship we are having".

Hema Malini is one of the most successful actresses in her time and till date she is called the dream girl of Bollywood.