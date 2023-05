Who hasn't been a fan of Himesh Reshammiya? From Tera Suroor to Aashiq Banaya Aapne - he gave some of the biggest hits of Bollywood. In fact, some of the best songs that Emraan Hashmi has ever got have been by Himesh Reshammiya. But one of his songs became a favourite among ghosts too. Yes, you read that right! We are talking about Jhalak Dikhla Ja song from the film Aksar. The lyrics of the song allegedly became a medium for ghosts to come visit you. Here's an interesting throwback. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor shares he gave break-up advise to friends in unhappy relationships, 'But I have not...'

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the song was banned in a village called Bhalej. The report shares an instance revolving around a 25-year-old man named Firoz Thakor. Allegedly he was possessed by evil while singing the song in the evening. His elder brother Aarif was quoted saying, "He ate too much that day and started behaving strangely. He wasn't talking to anybody but himself and refused to budge from the place where he was sitting. He only became normal when we consulted the Maulana (priest)."

Further, the report has, Isamiya Master, a retired schoolteacher in Thakor Mohalla, talking about several cases of people being possessed due to the song. The master said that the lyrics Aaja Aaja invite the ghost. He was quoted saying, "Getting possessed by evil power is not a new phenomenon. But of late the trend has increased. The evil follows you because the lyrics of the song have the words Aaja aaja that invite the ghost." The song was then banned in the Mohalla.

Here's 's Jhalak Dikhla Ja song for you watch and get nostalgic

The story much sounds like the plot of the film Stree starring and . In the film, people of a village write 'Oo Stree Kal Anna' in order to keep the ghost away. Quite an educated ghost she was!

Well, the song was still a hit and some like it to date. Jhalak Dikhla Ja trended the most upon its release and it also got a lot of attention for Emraan Hashmi. The film was a hit and the song remained to rule parties and night clubs for years to come.