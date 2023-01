Koffee with Karan is the most celebrated talk show in Bollywood where Karan Johar conducts a friendly conversation with celebrity guests. The chat show has completed 7 seasons starting in the year 2004. The director brews interesting conversations trying to dig out controversies however, there were many guests who pulled KJo’s leg on his show. One such guest in 2010 was Imran Khan when he made an appearance on the couch with Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Katrina Kaif gets angry with paparazzi, Salman Khan fumes in Bigg Boss 16 and more

On the birthday of Imran Khan we recall how he sarcastically insulted Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. On the show, Karan asked whom he would give the title Film direction for dummies. To this, the actor gave a subtle sarcastic answer and Ranbir Kapoor agreed to it with a high-five. Karan looked offended as he looked surprised at the actor.

During the rapid-fire round of the show, took a dig at the director. KJo asked "Who would you give these books to? Film direction for dummies?" Imran didn't give a simple answer and pulled Karan's leg. Replying to it in return asked if he can give the title to him. In return, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor received a high-five from while gave a surprised look. Immediately, Ranbir added that he still wish to work with the director.

This caught the attention of many and netizens reacted saying reason why Imran didn’t get any movies later. One person over the internet also mentioned that Karan Johar made sure Imran doesn’t get movies.

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut opposite Genelia D’souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa. Famous for movies like , I Hate Love Storys, Delhi Belly, and more the actor was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti featuring . It's been 7 years now since Khan didn’t make a big screen appearance.