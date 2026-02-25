When is Bridgerton S4 Part 2 releasing in India? Episodes 5-8 date and time REVEALED

The fourth season of the popular romantic drama web series Bridgerton has been under discussion for a long time. The second part of Season 4 will premiere on the OTT platform soon. Read on to know more.

Season 4 of the popular romantic drama web series. Bridgerton has been in the discussion for a long time. Now the wait for the second part is about to end. Season 4 Part 2 will be released on the OTT platform Netflix from February 26. This final part will have a total of four episodes, showing the story from episodes 5 to 8. The first part was released in January, after which fans were excited to know the further story.

When will viewers be able to watch new episodes in India?

The series will be released worldwide. In the US, the episodes will stream at midnight that is 12 pm PT time. Viewers in India will be able to watch them from 1:30 pm. All four episodes will be released simultaneously, so viewers can enjoy the entire story without waiting. After the success of the first part, viewers have high expectations for the second part.

What is Benedict and Sophie's love story?

The second part of season 4 will take forward the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beck. The story is said to be inspired by a Cinderella-like romantic tale to some extent. The trailer shows Benedict questioning Sophie for not replying to his letter. In an important scene, Sophie rejects his proposal and clearly says that she does not want to be someone's girlfriend. This will add drama and emotional twists to the story.

Will the secret of Lady in Silver be revealed?

The biggest question in the upcoming episode is whether Benedict will finally get to know the truth of the Lady in Silver. The identity of the mysterious woman found at the masked party is slowly coming to light. Sophie's hidden truth will make the story more exciting. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman. This season has been released in two parts with a total of eight episodes.

