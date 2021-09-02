The gorgeous actress of Bollywood and Sri Lankan beauty, is currently in the news for being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case in connection to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. While the actress was questioned for 5 hours after becoming a victim of Rs 200 crore, we stumbled upon a video, when the actress was asked in a podcast whether she had a sex in a car, which left her in an awkward situation. Also Read - Bhoot Police promotions: A pap calls Yami Gautam ‘Fair And Lovely’ and her hilarious reaction will make you laugh out loud – watch video

First episode is out? go listen now! https://t.co/eRqk1DO4La — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) October 21, 2020

In a podcast titled Feels Good, Jacqueline, and Amanda Cerny discussed various fun topics and during the conversation, we saw Amanda asking Jacqueline and Dane if they have had sex in the car. She told told that they have to raise their hand if the answer is yes. While Dane and Amanda raised their hands quickly, the star was quite hesitant to raise the answer. Amanda reacted to it and asked Jacqueline to raise that 'damn hand'. The actress raised her hand and confessed that she had a sex in the car.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Bhoot Police. The horror comedy, which will be directed by Ragini MMS and Phobia helmer Pavan Kirpalani, also features Saif Ali Khan, and in lead roles. Saif and Arjun play ghosthunters in this venture. The film is set to hit the screens on September 17 on Disney + Hotstar. Apart from this film, Jacqueline also has Attack and Cirkus under her kitty. So, are you excited for these ventures? Tweet to us @bollywood_life