Jaya Bachchan's old video is going viral on the Internet right now, where she is happily seen introducing Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as her daughter-in-law leaving Abhishek Bachchan flushed. In the video, Jaya Bachchan is beaming with joy, which is very rare to see on cameras these days, and asking Karisma to join the stage as she calls her daughter-in-law. The Dasvi actor looked stunned while Jaya Bachchan called Karisma her bahu, and it will remind you of any Hindi filmy scene. This is how an arrange marriage face looks like. The netizens too have commented on how Junior AB isn't looking happy with this relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan looks unhappy with the announcement, say netizens as the video gets resurfaced online. Jaya is seen saying, " I would, on behalf of my family—the Bachchan family, with the Nanda family—welcome another family into our group, and that's the Kapoors—Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor".

Watch the old video of Jaya Bachchan happily introducing Karisma Kapoor as her daughter-in-law leaving Abhishek Bachchan awkward and speechless.

In the video, you can see how Abhishek and Karisma pose together with in the middle of the frame, and many can sense the awkwardness, but these are all assumptions. While today Karisma and Abhishek are happy in their lives as their marriage was called off, and till date the reason is best known to them, Abhishek later fell in love with , and he got married to her in 2007. Today they have an 11-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is the most popular little star kid.

Karisma is single right now; she got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, whom she got separated from, and has custody of both her kids, Samaira and Kiaan. However, even today, she shared a cordial bond with her ex-husband for her kids, while they had got separated due to his drinking habits and violence, Randhir had addressed Sanjay Kapur as a third class man in one of his interviews after his daughter's divorce.