The Bachchan are often the talk of the town. Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan each have a separate fan base across the globe. Aishwarya became a part of the Bachchan family after she married Abhishek in 2007. And ever since, there's been a lot of curiosity about the bond between Bachchan and the Bachchan bahu. So, here's a way back throwback when Jaya Bachchan opened up on Aishwarya and her bond with Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - When Karan Johar called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the other woman in Abhishek Bachchan's life, this is how the actress reacted [Watch video]

Jaya Bachchan talks about Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bond

Years ago, when Jaya Bachchan made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, she was asked by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker about her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jaya revealed the deets about the bond between Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress shared that the minute the veteran superstar saw Aishwarya, it was as though he was looking at Shweta. "His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left," she says while adding that the family could never adjust to the absence of Shweta after her marriage. Also Read - Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali calls her abuser a big superstar with the ability to make and break people’s career

Jaya Bachchan gushes about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In the same episode, Jaya Bachchan also gushed about Aishwarya fitting in so well and despite being a star. "She is lovely, I love her," Jaya said while adding that the Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2 actress has a lot of dignity and is a strong lady. The Bachchans have kept their personal life quite private and do not indulge in gossip either. Talking about Shweta Bachchan, she married Nikhil Nanda in 1997, about a decade before Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya. She has two kids, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. On the other hand, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 16 years and have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Also Read - Salman Khan brought Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together; old video makes fans say, 'Sapna sach kar diya' [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan gushing over Aishwarya here:

Jaya Bachchan on disagreements with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Well, given the bond, there have been questions about quarrels too. Jaya Bachchan had opened up on the same saying that she does not indulge in gossiping behind Aishwarya's back. The veteran actress told Rediff that Aishwarya is her buddy and that if there is anything she dislikes about her, she will point it out directly and vice versa. If Aishwarya disagrees with her, she will be expressive.