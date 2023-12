The Bachchan family has been in the news since a few days. There have been a lot of new articles about them doing rounds. A few days back it was being reported by Zoom TV that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not staying with Abhishek Bachchan. They are getting separated and Aishwarya stays separately with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The rumours of issues between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been doing rounds since a long time. However, they have never spoken about it. It is also being said that Shweta Bachchan also does not like Aishwarya much. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan slapped Shweta Bachchan in front of Karan Johar due to THIS reason

Amidst all these stories, a video of Jaya Bachchan has gone viral. Her old video from her late father-in-law Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 80th birthday celebration went viral. One of the users of Reddit shared a video of Jaya Bachchan. In the video, we see Jaya Bachchan making a shocking statement about Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Throwback to Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 80th birthday

The video is from the 80th birthday celebration of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Teji Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen talking in the video. Amitabh Bachchan asks his father to say how he feels on turning 80. His father said, "Assi mein lapsi."

Jaya Bachchan's bad joke

Teji Bachchan then asks him the meaning of lapsi and Big B's father says that only people in UP will understand it. Later, we see Jaya Bachchan saying that when he turns 100, he will not be able to speak. She said, "When you turn 100, you won't be able to speak... so we will speak."

Teji Bachchan immediately said, "Why, why won't we speak, we will speak a lot." People have not liked Jaya Bachchan's rude comment. One of the users wrote, "What's wrong with Jaya? People with 100 speak well, they run marathon. 80 year old Amitabh still working in movies, 90 year old Betty white was dancing on stage. What a rude thing to say to an old man."

Another user wrote, "Everything was superb until Jaya spoke nonsense."

Recently, the Bachchan family was spotted at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan who was going to perform on the stage for their annual day event.