Jaya Bachchan doesn't appear in films now but manages to remain in the headlines. Quite often she makes news for her behavior towards the paparazzi who spot her mostly at the airport. The actress doesn't like being captured by the papz and ends up in contentious news. Well, this time she is making headlines for her comment on working with her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan. She spoke of how people in the Hindi film industry questioned her about working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in multiple movies. The two later got married after falling in love on the sets of one of their movies. Back in a 2010 interview, revealed that people from the industry asked her if she is mad working with Big B. She also added that people even told her that he will never make it in the industry.

Speaking to Rediff, Jaya recalled "when Amitji came in the film industry and people used to say 'are you mad? Why are you working with this guy? He will never make it.' Same people who said this have worked with him, regularly, later." She recollected the incident when she was asked if will overcome the towering figure of his father . Jaya further added, not only as a mother but as a cinema student she would like to see an actor who can really take on Amitabh Bachchan. Not necessarily Abhishek, it can be him or anyone who can have that stardom. Adding further she said, "Why not? Somebody hopefully, better (than Amitabh)?"

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will make a comeback to films with ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars , , , and . It is scheduled to release in theaters on 28th July 2023. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has two films in the pipeline. One is Project K alongside and . He will also be seen in Ganpath part 1 starring Tiger Shroff and .