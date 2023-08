Jaya Bachchan, who is right now making headlines for her powerful performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, once gave a warm welcome to daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an award function, and the old video has surfaced where she is seen praising the Ponniyin Selvan actress and calling her the wonderful girl that left her teary-eyed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen sitting along with Abhishek Bachchan at an award show, and amid all this, Jaya Bachchan is on stage and speaks about her beautiful daughter-in-law. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan labelled as a controlling mother after this video of Aaradhya along with Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek goes viral

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan welcoming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her bahu that left the actress teary-eyed.

In the video, you can see how warmly Jaya is welcoming Aishwarya, "Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl, who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. Welcome you to the family. I love you." This beautiful welcome by Jaya makes Aishwarya emotional, and you can see the happy tears in her eyes. Fans are loving this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law bond.

When Jaya Bachchan said that she wont be a typical mother in law to Aishwarya and will NOT do politics behind her back.

There was a time when Jaya said that she would never do politics behind Ash's back and would tell her everything upfront without creating any rift. "She is my buddy. If I don't like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don't do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. Only difference is that I can be little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That's all. We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn't have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her. Jaya and Aishwarya are the most popular saas-bahu, and any news about them makes the fans excited." Today Ash and Abhishek have celebrated 16 years of marital bliss, and they are big time family goals.