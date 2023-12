Jaya Bachchan often leaves paparazzi intimidated by her presence in town. And there is a lot of talk about how the veteran actress is extremely rude to the public. But Jaya ji gives a damn about judgements and continues to openly express her disliking of the pap culture. Jaya Bachchan is a very private person, and she likes to keep it that way. Even her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, is someone who likes to lead a private life, just like her mother. Today, both the mother and daughter share a great bond. But there was a time when Shweta Bachchan went against mom's will and was slapped for the same. Also Read - Amid Bachchan family feud rumours, video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calling herself a 'survivor' goes viral

In one of the interviews, Karan Johar revealed how Jaya Bachchan slapped her daughter Shweta Bachchan for reading a filmy magazine, " We had very normal mothers who made sure that we... I remember there was a cardinal rule that none of us were allowed to read film magazines. So, I was the only one who would try to sneak in CineBlitz and Star Dust, till one day Jaya Aunty actually slapped Shweta because she was reading Star Dust along with me." Also Read - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan skip Aaradhya’s school fest; netizens have bizzare reactions

Karan added that his Shweta wasn't aware of these magazines and had an expectation to know about the blind items. “I was trying to tell Shweta what Nita’s Natter was, which was the gossip column in the first four pages. It was what today we’d call blind items; it was called the cat’s crown. It was called the Blind Cat, yeah.".

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan admitting to raising her hand to her daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

In the old video, you can see Shweta confessing that Jaya has been partial to her and Jaya admitting she raised her hand on her. Jaya Bachchan has been the strict mother to her kids, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, and today they owe it to her for a beautiful upbringing.