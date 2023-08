Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and it was the biggest day of their lives. However, the drama that happened on that day was also on the par level. A woman named Jhanvi Kapoor claimed that she is married to Abhishek Bachchan. She even alleged that Aishwarya is trying to steal her husband from her. Yes, and that's not the end of it. Let's check out this scandalous throwback from the archives of Bollywood below: Also Read - Ghoomer: Motion poster of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s sports drama unveiled, fans call it ‘magical’

When a woman named Jhanvi Kapoor claimed Abhishek Bachchan is her husband

To find a woman on your doorstep claiming that she is married to him would be the most bizarre thing a groom could hear on his wedding day. One can only imagine what Abhishek Bachchan would be feeling when Jhanvi Kapoor protested outside his house where he was about to take nuptials with the love of his life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, the woman, Jhanvi Kapoor, claimed that they had been seeing each other for two years. She also claimed that they got married in front of their friends.

Jhanvi Kapoor worked in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dus. She was a part of the background dancer troop in the song Dus Bahane. She claimed they would meet in Juhu regularly. Jhanvi claimed that Abhishek is cheating on her by marrying Aishwarya and said that she is unable to bear the thought of Abhishek tying the knot with Aishwarya. She alleged that Aishwarya is trying to steal her husband from her. Can you imagine the plight of the bride? Anyway, Jhanvi's claims grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

The drama intensifies during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding

Unable to find a solution, Jhanvi reached the Juhu police station to file a complaint against Abhishek Bachchan. However, she couldn't file a complaint because of a lack of evidence. When asked for proof of her relationship with Abhishek, the woman claimed, "When you love someone, you don't need proof," media reports quoted her back then. And Jhanvi took it upon herself then. She slit her wrist outside Abhishek's residence. Thankfully, she was rushed to the hospital and saved. Sadly, the police registered a case against her for attempted suicide under section 309 of IPC. She was granted bail on the sum of Rs 10,000 as surety.

Today, the whereabouts of Jhanvi is unknown. On the other hand, Abhishek and Aishwarya are happily married and have a daughter, Aaradhya.