When John Abraham slapped a fan after the latter grabbed his arm and pulled him for a selfie

There have been a few times when Bollywood celebrities came across their crazy fans who crossed their limits and did unwarranted things that have irked their favourite stars. One such incident that was reported in the past was when was allegedly grabbed by his T-shirt by one of his fans.

According to the reports, the incident had taken place when John had stepped out in the city during the promotional event of his film Force 2. It was being reported John slapped a fan after the latter grabbed his arm and pulled him for a selfie. John got the hold of him and scolded him for his irresponsible behaviour before heading towards his car.

However, John had denied this particular incident by issuing a statement through his spokesperson. "The episode has been blown out of proportion. John would never hurt a fan intentionally. The fan even met John at his residence to apologise to him for his irresponsible behaviour," his spokesperson said. It was being said that the incident had taken place at the trailer launch of Force 2.

On the work front, John has been riding high the success of his action films Satyameva Jayate 1 and 2 and . He will now be seen in YRF's upcoming film Pathan alongside and . He has also signed Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns which is gearing for a July 2022 release. The movie will star , and Tara Sutaria. The previous instalment Ek Villain featured Sidharth Malhotra, and . He will also commence shooting for 's upcoming comedy.

The teaser of John Abraham-starrer Attack was recently released and it promised an action-packed saga of a supercop whose singular focus is to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil. The lead character then undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to fight terrorism. Laced with high-voltage action, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.