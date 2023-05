Life is sorted when you are married to your best friend, as you can speak your mind without fear of judgement. Kajol has that bond with her husband, Ajay Devgn, who is first her friend and then her husband, and this video is proof of why their relationship lasted forever. In this old video that has been going viral on the internet, it shows how Kajol is bindaas with Ajay. Ajay and Kajol made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, where the Bholaa star was at his candid best, and in one of the questions, he was asked by KJo which actor looks best with Kajol.

Watch the video of Kajol almost embarrassing Ajay Devgn on Karan Johar’s show.

Pat comes back from Ajay Devgn as a son or co-actor? This leaves Kajol a tad bit irked, and she starts abusing Ajay and even says, Joota nikaal ke maarungi." Karan interrupts her and says she cannot say all this on his show right now. But the best part was that Ajay was not at all offended, and in fact, he continued to be the funniest on the show. This is their camaraderie, and it's so special. Ajay in one of his interviews had said that every marraieg has ups and downs and how he is in his marriage, " It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can't be alike. Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that's how it's gonna work. You also have to understand the other person's point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it's not gonna work".

Ajay and Kajol often take funny digs at each other, and they are extremely pally. Kajol and Ajay have been married for more than 25 years now, and they have two kids, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Nysa is a star already, while Yug is more like his father, a bit camera shy, but you cannot judge her soon as she is just 12 years old. While talking about Kajol and Ajay, they are the best couple in tinsel town, and it's never a dull day with them.