Have you ever seen Salman Khan get speechless? Rare know? Well, this video that has been going viral on the internet shows the Tiger 3 star falling short of words after Kangana Ranaut almost exposed his real behaviour, stating that this is the first time he is behaving so respectfully, to which Salman questioned why he hasn't behaved well with her in their private meetings as they were on the stage of the Bigg Boss show. Pat comes Kangana Ranaut's reply that not at all, and in fact she even said that from now onwards she will set up meetings with him on the same stage as he is respectful here. This left Salman Khan speechless, and later Kangana had her share of laughter at his silence.

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut exposing Salman Khan in front of public and he is speechless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana_fame (@kangana_fame)

Kangana Ranaut is known to be the unabashed queen and often takes digs at the biggies as well. Today, she shared a good bond with Salman Khan and even called him the real of Bollywood. Kangana started her slamming with Karan Johar and called him the movie mafia, alleged nepotism in him, and said that he only gives chances to star kids and not outsiders. Kangana has come a long way in the industry and has not many many friends but she definitely has a lot of enemies, but like the person she is , she gives a damn.

Kangana has not even left superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When she was stringently slamming his latest blockbuster release Pathaan for showing Muslims in a godly light in Pakistan, the actress got trolled back in return by SRK fans, and they reminded her that her lifetime achievement is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's one-day collection. On the professional front, Kangana is awaiting the release of The Emergency, where she plays the role of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.