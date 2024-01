Karan Johar, without a doubt, is one of the most renowned and celebrated filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. While some people may criticize his style, there's no denying that his captivating cinema has won millions of hearts. Karan Johar has repeatedly stated that he cannot escape negative criticism, no matter how morally correct he tries to be. One of his most talked-about films, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, was a box office hit, but it faced severe backlash for promoting extramarital affairs. Karan, being the visionary that he is, accepted that the film was way ahead of its time. Recently, the filmmaker revealed an interesting detail about Rani Mukerji's performance in the same film, which is sure to leave you in splits. Also Read - Animal: Karan Johar recalls crying after watching THIS scene of Ranbir Kapoor starrer; praises filmmaker's absolute sense of conviction

Karan Johar's obsession with chiffon sarees

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji recently participated in a panel discussion, where they shared interesting details about their experiences working in Bollywood. During the conversation, Karan shared that while shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he had asked Alia if she would be comfortable wearing a chiffon saree in freezing temperatures. While Karan had been considerate towards Alia, Rani revealed that Karan had been quite mean to her when she shot the song Tumhi Dekho Na from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

In the song, Rani was made to shoot in a chiffon saree at -14 degrees, and Karan was so obsessed with the idea that he even included a rain sequence, which left Rani completely drenched and frozen. Karan also shared that when he suggested the idea of rain in snow, the health department present on the sets had warned him that he could end up killing the actors. Karan has now realized that while such visually stunning scenes may look beautiful, they can be extremely risky for actors to perform in such conditions.

Karan Johar recently shut down an online troll who suggested that the filmmaker should get married so that his mother could have a daughter-in-law to pass her time. Karan was quick to respond by highlighting how his mother is actively involved in the growth of his children Yash and Roohi. He also confidently stated that a daughter-in-law is not a mere pastime.