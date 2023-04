Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan has been one of the controversial shows where celebrities have made some statements that will be remembered for years as good or bitter memories. Like this memory from Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, which is going viral, he asked his iconic couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about his kids, Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn, eloping together and what would be their reaction. Now that Aryan and Nysa are friends and have become the most popular star kids among all, this segment of KJo asks both celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about their kids eloping together, to which SRK says that he fears thinking about that day, while Kajol has the coolest reaction, saying Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, it was kind of her approval, while Pathaan star SRK had jokingly said, "I am just stressed at the thought; I am very scared of being related to Kajol". Also Read - TV actress Asha Negi gets badly trolled for posing backless; netizens ask her to ‘Go buy clothes’

Watch the old viral video of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reacting to Aryan Khan eloping with Nysa Devgn.

Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn fans are manifesting for them to be together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been buddies for years now, and like often friends talk about their kids getting married to each other so that their friendship stays for a lifetime, but these are all filmy talks; real life hits you differently, but like they say, never say never. You never know what will happen next in life. For now, Aryan Khan is all set for his Bollywood debut as a writer with his father's production, Red Chillies Entertainment, while there is a huge buzz about Nysa Devgn making her Bollywood debut soon.

Aryan Khan is right now the most elegant bachelor in town, while Nysa is the hottest diva, and they caught everyone's eye when they were seen partying together many times with their common friends.