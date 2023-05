Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all happily married and settled in their lives. The common link between them is Shahid dating both women. However, the actor had a break-up with both actresses and it was quite shocking for the fans. Shahid with Kareena and Shahid with Priyanka were widely shipped by their fans. Shahid has worked with the ladies in films and his chemistry with them has been amazing too. Naturally, it culminated in romance. But when they broke up, Karan Johar asked if he had erased his exes from his memories. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to think about motherhood only after THIS project? HOT SCOOP

When KJo asked Shahid Kapoor if he has erased Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor from his memories

Shahid Kapoor made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 4 with Sonakshi Sinha. As soon as Shahid sat down on the couch, he said that he missed the couch. And Karan Johar told him that it was the first time that he was appearing on the show without any of his girlfriends. When Kjo asked how does it feel, Shahid said that he feels relieved. Karan went on to name Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Rakulpreet Singh and more Bollywood actresses who openly talked about pay disparity in the industry

Shahid proceeded to bluff that he has terrible memory so he keeps forgetting what happened the previous day and hence, he does not remember. Karan, in a straightforward manner, then asks Shahid if he has erased Priyanka and Kareena from his memories. The actor quipped that it was not possible. However, Shahid composed himself and said that they both are very big stars and public figures. He adds, "You cannot erase them out of your memory but I do have a lot of bad memories." He then says that most things of the past are forgotten. Also Read - 7 pictures that take you inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor's Rs 58 crore home; from giant foot installation, comfortable sofas and more

Watch a snippet of Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar's exchange about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_time_pass.com_

Karan Johar out of Priyanka and Kareena which one would Shahid erase from his memories?

Karan Johar has always been very straightforward about the questions of relationships. He asked Shahid which one would he erase rather to which Shahid responds saying that it's a difficult choice. Karan then asks if they were that bad to him. Shahid counters by saying that maybe they were that good to him. Shahid's R Rajkumar co-star Sonakshi Sinha laughed out loud and quipped that she was enjoying their exchange a lot. Karan makes a statement saying that Shahid was a very committed boyfriend in both relationships, the actor agrees and adds that which is why he would run away from commitments.