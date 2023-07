Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been happily married for more than 16 years now, and there was a time when the Daasvi actor addressed the equation between Aishwarya and his mom, Jaya Bachchan, in the initial stage of their marriage. The iconic couple made an appearance on Karan Johar's show after their marriage, where Karan asked Abhishek about how he handles the equation between Ash, his mom Jaya Bachchan, and his sister Shweta Bachchan. In the video, you can see Karan calling Aishwarya the other woman as he questions Abhishek about managing the equation between the girls. Also Read - Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali calls her abuser a big superstar with the ability to make and break people’s career

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacting to being called the other woman in Abhishek Bachchan’s life due to Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan by Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment ? (@random.shitszz)

Karan asks Abhishek," Do you feel, Abhishek, that at any point you have been torn between three women in your life because you have Jaya aunty and Shweta's apple of an eye, and now you have the other woman? (addressing Aishwarya). Have you ever felt the need to juggle between the girls? Aishwarya looked a tad bit offended by being called the other woman by Karan, and she tells him, "Only time the wife would be called the other woman as you said it." Also Read - Salman Khan brought Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together; old video makes fans say, 'Sapna sach kar diya' [Watch Video]

Abhishek Bachchan answers Kaam Johar's question and credits all the girls for having a good equation and even said that Aishwarya and Jaya share a good bond with each other, but we wonder if the netizens will agree with the actor. Just a few months ago, Aishwarya losing her cool on Navya Nanda and Abhishek went viral, and it only ignited the speculation that all is not well between the Bachchan family and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, divorce rumours of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples left gossip mills bustling