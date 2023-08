Nayanthara will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The Atlee movie is releasing on 7th September 2023 and is loaded with power-packed action sequences and thrills. Nayanthara will also be seen performing high-octane action sequences in the movie. The gorgeous beauty is one the most popular female South Indian actresses and has a massive fan base who address her as the lady superstar. They would strongly condemn you if you even try pointing a finger at her. And that's what happened with Karan Johar last year. The director was at the receiving end of Nayanthara's fans because of his one comment. Also Read - Jawan latest movie updates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer new poster leaked, crosses USD 10 million in advance bookings

When Nayanthara's fans slammed Karan Johar for his comment

It so happened that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had come on Koffee With Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar. And in one of the segments of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked her about the biggest South Indian actresses. And the Kushi actress gushed about working with Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. When Samantha hailed her as the biggest South Indian actress, Karan Johar dismissed it saying, "Not on his list." And it was this comment of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker that did not go down well with the fans of the Nayanthara. They brutally slammed him and called him out.

Karan Johar defends his comment about South Indian Actresses

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan shared that The list was given to him by Ormax Media. And we also hear Samantha talk about the cheque by Ormax. He claimed that Nayanthara's fans misconstrued the whole conversation and that the list has Samantha as the number 1 star. Whether the explanation soothed their anger, we can't say because the video went viral in entertainment news again and Karan was trolled again.

Jawan movie updates

Coming back to Nayanthara starrer upcoming new movie, the film also has Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra in the key roles. Deepika Padukone and Priyamani will be seen in a cameo. There have been talks about Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay having a cameo as well. Shah Rukh will be seen locking horns with Vijay Sethupathi in the action-thriller movie. Overseas, Jawan has already minted about $10 million. As per the censor board, Jawan will create a tsunami at the box office and have a lot of awe-inspiring elements.