There was a time when Kareena Kapoor was the Kapoor and manifested to live her life with her beau Shahid Kapoor, but like they say, if your plans fail, then it's his plan that works for you. Bebo is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and has two wonderful kids, Taimur and Jeh, and they are one happy and complete family. Kareena in her recent interview even admitted that today she is a 70 percent mother and a 30 percent actor. She has moved on, and so her ex-boyfriend and Bollywood's renowned actor Shahid Kapoor, who is happily settled with Mira with kids, their old video is going viral from the sets of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

In this old viral video, you can see in the first season Kareena making an appearance on KJo's show, where she admits being in a relationship with the actor in front of and says that he brings a smile to her face and a twinkle in her eyes. And in the second season, you can see Kareena straight coming with Shahid Kapoor, where she admits to chasing him for months before they started seeing each other. In the video, Bebo is seen saying that Shahid was not the one, but it was she who made the first move and literally chased him after Karan asked if she directly jumped on him.

Watch the old viral video of recalling how she chased Shahid Kapoor to be her boyfriend, The Farzi star cannot stop blushing and how.

Shahid is seen blushing throughout, and one can only say that they looked so good together, but let the bygones be bygones; today they are happily moving on, and like Kareena had said, if fans want to see them together in films, they can just buy DVDs or the subscription of an OTT platform where their film is available. It was their last film where fans witnessed their cracking chemistry on the big screen, and since then they haven't come together except for , where they were a part of the film but didn't have any scenes together.