has often courted controversies for her unfiltered statements on public platforms. She is known for speaking her mind but sometimes she goes overboard without even knowing how it will impact her and other people's lives. While Kareena has never shied away from openly taking potshots at her contemporaries, Bebo had once indirectly body-shamed over her weight gain. Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 19 to September 25: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna, Hrithik Roshan and your week will be as per astrological predictions

Back in 2012, Kareena had taken a dig at Vidya when the latter had gained weight for her role in . Instead of lauding her performance in the film, Kareena had made a scatching comment to define the meaning of being sexy and fat. Also Read - From Kriti Sanon wanting to become lesbian for Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan crushing on Leonardo DiCaprio: 5 celebs and their secret desires

"Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!" Kareena had told the media during an event. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh running towards the paparazzi makes netizens fall in love with his baby antics [Watch]

Advertisement

However, Kareena didn't stop there. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, when asked Kareena what would she do if she wakes up as Vidya Balan, she had immediately replied, "I would feel dirty!"

While Kareena must have thought that it would be okay to fat-shame her fellow actress, Vidya Balan wasn't someone to take things lying down. Responding strongly to Kareena's remark, Vidya had shot her down saying, "It can't get dirtier than The Dirty Picture. They could make a Heroine but no one will be able to make The Dirty Picture." For the uninitiated, Kareena played the lead role in 's 2012 film Heroine.

As they say, 'As you sow, so shall you reap.'