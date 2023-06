Kareena Kapoor Khan initially was this gutsy actress who spoke her heart out and gave a damn about judgements around her and was open about her likes and dislikes about people, and she even is today. Bebo's cold war with handsome hunk John Abraham often grabbed eyeballs, and till date, it looks like it hasn't changed. Her cold war with John started due to Bipasha Basu and her catfight, and there was a time when, for the same reason, Kareena openly declared that she would never work with the Pathaan star again. And it's been more than 20 years since Bebo and John have been in the industry, and they haven't yet shared the screen with each other. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 richest actress in India

And once again, Bebo's old video from 's show, Koffee With Karan, is going viral, where she is seen openly talking about how she would work with John Abraham. Kareena had appeared on the show with her then boyfriend, , who himself had revealed that Bebo would never work with John, and she openly agreed. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the perfect white-on-white combo on a dull Saturday; proves she is the queen of casuals [VIEW PICS]

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan declaring she will never work with John Abraham.

Shahid and Kareena at that time were the most compatible couple, and during the game of the same, Shahid was the first one to reveal that it was John Abraham , whom she didn't want to work with. Later Kareena was curious to know why did Shahid answer tat question and agreed to him that he is right and he knows her well.