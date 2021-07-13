When Kareena Kapoor Khan recounted mom Babita's struggle as a single parent: We didn't have enough money for a driver

The Kapoor clan is considered by many as Bollywood's first family. But Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder sister, Karisma did not grow up in luxury. Babita and Randhir Kapoor married in 1971 but the couple separated in 1988. Babita who lived in Bandra with her daughters ran small businesses to keep the kitchen fires burning. Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about how people assume that she is from a privileged home. She once mentioned that her family had only one car and they could not afford a driver. As we know, Karisma Kapoor began working very early in life. Things improved financially after Karisma became an actress. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta booked for using casteist slur by Haryana Police

In 2011, Hindustan Times asked Kareena Kapoor Khan if she believed that she was born in a position of privilege like her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "We weren’t brought up in luxury, as people think about the Kapoor clan. My mom (Babita) and sister (Karisma) really struggled to give me a better life. Especially my mom, because she was a single parent. Everything was very limited for us." She further spoke about how her sister Karisma travelled in public transport like everyone else. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita issues apology over casteist slur [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

She had further said, "Lolo went to college in local trains, but I escaped that because I didn’t go to college here. But I took the school bus like everyone else. We had one car and didn’t have enough money for a driver. It’s only because mom brought us up like this that we value everything we have today. The bad days we have seen have made us very strong and fragile at the same time. And the experiences have made me a very intense person." Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: #ArrestMunmunDutta trends on social media after she reportedly uses the word 'bhangi' in a video

Much later in life, Babita and Randhir Kapoor reconnected for the sake of their daughters. Now, they also take family holidays together.