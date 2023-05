Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee that released in June 2000. She received an opportunity to make her big debut a little early with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which release in January same year. She was offered the role of leading lady however she refused it and then Ameesha took up the deal. However, the former holds to regret stepping down from the movie for her own valid reasons. Read on to know more about why she chose not to kickstart her career alongside Hrithik Roshan. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out wearing a 6-year-old Rag and Bone T-shirt; proves classics are for the keeps

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a huge success that it has earned iconic status and is still loved by many. Debutants and won millions of hearts and they were paired together again in Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage. The romance musical drama brought waves in the film industry back then. In a throwback Filmfare interview, opened up on leaving the project. The actress claims that she would have definitely become a star but she is glad not to be a part of the movie as she wants to be known as an actress.

She further explained her point stating the film was made for Hrithik Roshan. She said, "His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha." She added, there are frames where Ameesha Patel's pimples and under-eye bags on her face are visible." According to her, Ameesha didn't look beautiful, but every shot of Hrithik looked like a dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asserted that she would have definitely got a better deal if she was in the film but believes the attention in the movie should be divided between both. Hence, she is glad that she didn’t accept Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai offer. She is also happy that this didn’t affect her and Hrithik’s friendship.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and . The film is produced by and . She also has 's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. In the pipeline, she also has 's untitled for which she turned producer too.