There was a time when Karisma Kapoor had gone through the worst nightmare in her life and that was her divorce from Sunjay Kapur. During her separation time with Sunjay, there were lots of judgments about Lolo's life. But it was her family who stood by her. Karisma's family became her biggest support and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was like a pillar to her. Like her father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena never spoke about the insight details of her sister's divorce but only reacted once on why she would never speak about it on the public platform.

Randhir had called Sunjay Kapur a third class man back in his interview, "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-class man.".

Kareena Kapoor Khan stood like a rock with sister Karisma Kapoor during her divorce time. In one of her interviews, Bebo had said, "It’s a difficult time for her and it is tough. I have never really spoken about it. I am very protective about my sister. I hold her with too much respect and regard. Whatever has been written about it or whatever has been said about her, both Karisma and I have never said anything, and I would like to always maintain that".

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been each other's pillars and they are big-time sister goals.

Talking about Karisma and Sunjay, have been divorced for 10 years now. Karisma got custody of her kids Samaria and Kiaan and they are leading a happy life. On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in Murder Mubarak along with Sara Ali Khan. It also features Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi in the significant roles.