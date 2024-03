Karisma Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had called his ex-son-in-law Sunjay Kapur a 'third-class' man after the divorce of his daughter. Karisma Kapoor’s marriage with Saniya Kapur was nothing less than a nightmare as the actress had reportedly alleged that he used to force her to sleep with his friends and had even tried to auction her. Karisma who had got married to Sanjay in 2003 filed a plea of divorce with a legal battle for the custody of their kids, in the plea Karisma had claimed that Sanjay tried to auction her during their honeymoon time and even finalized her price to one of his friends to sleep with, and when she refused he physically assaulted her. Also Read - Murder Mubarak: Vijay Varma shares interesting character deets; says 'It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys'

Karisma Kapoor had reportedly even added that how during her pregnancy she couldn't fit in one of the outfits given by her mother-in-law where Sunjay urged his mom to slap her. The actress revealed about facing domestic violence and narrated the incident horrifying incident in the court reportedly. Karisma had even filed a police complaint against Sunjay and his mother over domestic violence, a police officer in Khar had confirmed the news and had said in his statement, "We have registered the case and will conduct an inquiry into the matter based on the allegations. We will question Sunjay and his mother in the coming week". This had happened in 2016.

Karisma was in a bad marriage and her family was throughout with her and made her come out of the dilemma and be the best version of herself. Karisma departed from her ex-husband Sunjay 10 years back. Today she is in a very happy and healthy space. The actress has revived her acting career as well and will be seen next in Murder Mubarak along with Sara Ali Khan.