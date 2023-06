Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone look so together, and this old video of them sitting together and chatting with each other is going viral from an award function, where the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor almost leaves the actress speechless when asked about the bedroom side she prefers to get down from either left or right, while Kartik too looked a bit embarrassed when asking the question. Deepika chuckles, and later Kartik Aaryan asks Ranveer Singh to answer who is sitting among the audience. And Ranveer Singh's response shows that he has been a lover boy till date and will always be. Also Read - Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon to produce an OTT movie; Bollywood actors who turned producers

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan asking Deepika Padukone about her bedroom secrets with Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh says, 'I don't let her go down only from the bed, so why will she get down?" This leaves Deepika blushing, and she asks them to move on from the question, and this entire video is damn hilarious. Fans cannot get over DeepVeer's chemistry, while fans want Deepika and Kartik to be together in a film soon. And we too are turning into their shippers, as they look like an absolutely stunning couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in tinsel town, and the couple are right now making headlines for building a dream house next to 's . Reportedly, the lavish bungalow is said to be worth more than Rs 200 crore, and fans are waiting to get a glimpse of it.

