Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt while Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh. However, once upon a time in Bollywood, there was a history between Ranbir, Deepika and Katrina. Ranbir dated Deepika and then Katrina. The former two worked in films after their break-up which includes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Ranbir was still dating Katrina when they shot for Tamasha. And there were rumours about Katrin breaking into the wrap-up party of Imtiaz Ali's directorial and leaving Deepika uncomfortable. Back then the Tiger 3 actress had reacted to the rumours in an epic way.

Did Katrina Kaif make Deepika Padukone uncomfortable at Tamasha's wrap-up party?

When the rumours of Katrina Kaif allegedly gatecrashing Imtiaz Ali-directed movie Tamasha's wrap party surfaced, it set tongues wagging. After all, the most popular ex-couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were a part of it. Katrina addressed the rumours a lot of times. When Rajeev Masand asked Katrina about the same, the actress said that she wants to ask the person who wrote the article whether she thought Katrina, Ranbir and Deepika were silly people. She laughed and added that they are not silly, foolish people. The Jee Le Zaraa beauty also said that she doesn't just go to parties uninvited or if she is not meant to be at any place.

The actress continues by saying that some people have very wild imaginations. Katrina further adds that she cannot really blame anyone as she has and will continue to keep her private life under wraps. Back then it seems she was addressed as Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend or partner because Katrina Kaif also said that she doesn't see herself as somebody's other half or somebody's partner.

Years ago BollywoodLife also got a chance to ask Katrina about the rumours. The Tiger 3 actress gave 4 options to pick from in a humorous manner. She says that firstly which person goes to a wrap party uninvited? Secondly, she stated that it was a wrap-up party of a film that she did not star in. Thirdly, she quizzed if people really think even if she would have gone the people would have been unhappy. Katrina said that they are grown-up, civilised people. Lastly, she joked that she has been shooting for Phantom in which she plays a spy and asked whether people thought she was so much into her character that she went to spy on Ranbir.