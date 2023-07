Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, where the Tiger 3 actress called the Bawaal star foolish, and he looked utterly embarrassed. In one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan, Varun and Katrina appeared together, and Kat happened to reveal that Varun and Arjun Kapoor had a hate club against the actress due to her being with Salman Khan. There was something that happened, and they started the hate club against the Tiger 3 actress, and she is seen calling Varun foolish for doing this. Varun, who looked visibly embarrassed, called Katrina foolish too. Katrina and Varun are seen discussing about how she felt that he was checking her out when she was 17 year old along with run Kapoor when they met her with Salman Khan. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who publicly praised other female stars

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif calling Varun Dhawan foolish in this old video, leaving the Bawaal star embarrassed, and how.

Katrina on Karan's show revealed how she got Varun and Arjun into trouble: "Varun and Arjun Kapoor met me when I was 17. Me, Salman Khan, Varun, Arjun, and a few of us were walking on the bandstand. Varun was kind of checking me out. I like to say things like this, but he was okay. So basically, he got into trouble." She later added," Salman Khan pulled up on it. After that, Varun and Arjun actually got a club, and they named it ‘I hate Katrina’. It was a hate club for me, and they just hated me. Why they hated me, I don’t know. I was just walking, minding my own business. They were behind me; that’s their problem". Katrina revealed this when she was on Karan's show along with Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is ‘not one, but two films’, Says Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif is today married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, and they have been enjoying their marital bliss for two years now. They have a huge fan following with their name together, Vickat. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return hand-in-hand from the birthday getaway; fans cannot stop gushing over them [Watch]