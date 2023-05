Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are friends today, but there was a time when they were in a relationship, and many thought that they might end up getting married, but fate decided otherwise, and today Katrina is happily married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who adores her to the core. But there are still Salman and Katrina Kaif's fans who want to see them together again. And this old viral video of the ex-couple proved they were quite serious about each other. Also Read - Aditya Singh Rajput sustained internal head injuries; post mortem to determine the exact cause of death

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif being the typical overly possessive girlfriend to superstar Salman Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? Salmanic_Maahi? (@salmanic_maahi)

In this old viral video, you can see Katrina Kaif giving off a major overly possessive girlfriend vibe when she enters his first show, Dus Ka Dum, along with , where she is questioning the superstar about hugging and kissing every woman in the show and what kind of show this is and asking if it's a quiz show or something else, and this leaves Salman Khan blushing, and he explains to her that it's nothing like that and they are all his guests, and he treats them well. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Throwback pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas screening in 2022 resurface; we cannot take our eyes off from the lead pair

Later, he goes and hugs her and tells her that even though you are my guest, Katrina cannot stop blushing, and Akshay Kumar, who is along with Katrina, refuses to play as he almost reveals that they are from one family and obviously he will favour her. And this statement by the actor leaves both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif blushing. Today they are friends and co-stars, and soon they will be seen together in Tiger 3. Salman Khan is still single, and recently he left his fans heartbroken when he said that he is unluky in love and wanted someone to call him Jaan, who now calls him Bhai, and any wondered if he was talking about Katrina. Also Read - Salman Khan is a man with golden heart; Suniel Shetty says nobody knows the superstar like he does