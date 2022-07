When Katrina Kaif got extremely angry with Ranbir Kapoor for his disrespectful behaviour against her

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the hottest couples in town. Their separation led to many heartbreaks. The exes had a huge fan club named Katbir. However today they have moved on and are extremely happy in their respective married life. But did you know that while working with Ranbir for the second time in Rajneeti, Katrina had lost her cool on Shamshera actor for his misbehaviour?

In this video, you can see how Katrina is sitting along with Prakash Jha and Ranbir Kapoor where she fixes her mic for her interview. Ranbir takes a funny dig at her saying, ' Why does your mic keeps dropping? Do you need help in fixing it?". This left Katrina extremely furious and she gave him a stern warning not to talk to her like this ever. While Ranbir didn't take it seriously and he addresses Prakash Jha that she keeps fighting with him every day. It was reported that the star was dating Deepika Padukone at that time.

Ranbir and Katrina never made their relationship official but they definitely behaved like a couple and while they separated Ranbir gave his last interview on Katrina saying that their relationship was punctured. In his interaction with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had said, "Whatever I say is grossly misconstrued, there are a lot of interpretations. I've not even said that I've broken up you know, don't feel the need to talk about it. My personal life is very dear to me. What my relationship with Katrina is, was or going to be, it’s really dear to me. After my parents she has been the most influential, motivational entity in my life. I don't want to speak about it. No negativity, no sense of bitterness about it. There’s nothing to talk about. Its fine, you don't need to know if I'm affected or not. My relationship was really punctured by a lot of things; baseless rumours, reports, perceptions. I don't want to clarify." The couple has dated for 6 long years and their breakup was extremely shocking and the hottest topic in tinsel town.