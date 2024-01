Katrina Kaif had a bitter breakup with Ranbir Kapoor seven years ago. The couple never made their relationship public, but Kat was hurt and it was visible. Soon after their breakup, Kat and Ranbir had to come together for their last film Jagga Jasoos promotions. The Tiger 3 actress looked extremely miffed with Ranbir at the press conference of the film at that time. At once she had even irritatingly asked the Animal star if he was drunk. Both Katrina and Ranbir were professionals and they attended the press conference of their last film together and tried not to indulge in much conversation, but definitely that didn't happen. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor protects wife Alia Bhatt as couple get pushed while trying to get darshan of Ram Lalla; internet terms him perfect husband [Watch]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals his one regret as he attends the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha with Alia Bhatt

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif asking Ranbir Kapoor if he is drunk.

Witnessing the press conference myself during that time, I could feel the heat. Katrina Kaif looked in no mood to talk good about Ranbir and gave him all cold vibes, while RK tried to maintain his demeanour, one question asked Katrina and Ranbir about their dancing skills. Ranbir was seen praising Kat as one of the best dancers in the industry to which she says," Woh toh hai". Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfie as Alia Bhatt chats with Shloka Mehta; netizens dote on cute Katrina Kaif [Watch Video]

Trending Now

While RK looks irked with Katrina's this behaviour and starts saying that she hasn't shown any greatness as she was the one who taught her all the dancing skills from facial expressions and more. Well, RK said all this in jest, but Kat snapped at him saying," Tu peeke aaya hai kya?". Ranbir who is known for his one liners, pat gave a reply, no that was Aamir Khan in PK. Indeed no one thought things would be cordial between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahakal Bhakt (@mahakalbhaktindia)

But today after 7 years both Ranbir and Katrina are cordial with each other. And during their Ram

Mandir inauguration they travelled together with their respective partners Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir and Vicky share a good bond and nothing has changed after the Sam Bahadur actor's marriage to Katrina.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor.