Alia Bhatt will become a mommy soon and she is on cloud nine lately. It was on Dussehra when her family and buddies had attended her baby shower function and gave the mom-to-be lots of love and good wishes. Fans are also pampering the parents to be, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor by dropping cute comments on their posts. However, amid all of this a throwback clip is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Katrina Kaif and Alia are seen sweating out at the gym. Also Read - Is common friend Ayan Mukerji to be blamed for the Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif break up?

However, there is a twist. The actress is a tough trainer. The clip was posted by Katrina on her Instagram feed where she was training Alia. She was making her do squat exercise. Katrina did counting when the actress held the dumbbells and did the squats. Alia is seen crying in pain but Katrina does not stop the count. It is interesting to note that both Katrina and Alia are good friends in real life. Also Read - Is common friend Ayan Mukerji to be blamed for the Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif break up?

Watch video: Katrina Kaif makes Alia Bhatt workout Also Read - New pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif from Jagga Jasoos sets prove that their SPLIT is final!

On the work front Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and will be releasing on November 4. The movie also has , Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht and the trailer of the movie will come out on October 10.

The makers of the movie also posted a new poster to increase the excitement among fans. Phone Booth is the first movie of Katrina after her wedding with .