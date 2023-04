Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship is now in the past. Both the actors have moved on and are married to their respective partners. Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt and they have a beautiful daughter Raha. Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. All are happily married and make for top Bollywood couples. But Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship once again came to the fore thanks to a cryptic post made by Neetu Kapoor. She posted something about dating and marriage and many thought that it was directed to Katrina Kaif. Then the actress' mother also made a post about respect and it was considered to be a response. Amidst all of this, an old interview of Katrina Kaif has resurfaced in which she spoke about her split with Ranbir. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh in Dhoom 4 and more actor combos we want in Bollywood films

When spoke about her split with

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress got candid about her separation. She said that she could not dodge the bullet every time and had to speak about it. So according to her, the best thing to do was to share the bare minimum. She also mentioned that they do respect each other and that will not change. Further, she spoke about her sister going through the same. She mentioned that since she was a celebrity and everything was out in open, the ego was more bruised. She said, "That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading." Also Read - Katrina Kaif lauds Bella Hadid's post for BFF Ariana Grande on being kind on social media after the drama around Neetu Kapoor's post

She further added that she had the strong support of her friends and that she did not regret anything. She said that experience made her a lot more mature. Well, it's all in the past. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal finds support from fans after news of Ranveer Singh replacing him does the rounds [Read Tweets]

Ranbir Kapoo and Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with Tiger 3. She is once again going to share the screen space with . There is great excitement around the film as it will also have a cameo of .

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animal next. He will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in this one. He also has 's 2 and 3 in the pipeline. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.