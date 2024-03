Katrina Kaif in one of her appearances on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan had made a revelation about how Varun Dhawan was checking on her. This happened during the initial time of her career and she recalled how Varun was a teenager at that time. This old video of Katrina has resurfaced on the Internet where she tells Karan about how Varun and Arjun Kapoor started the ‘I hate Katrina Kaif’ club because of Salman Khan’s anger at them. Also Read - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were not comfortable shooting for Ek Tha Tiger reveals Kabir Khan

The Merry Christmas actress recalls how she was along with Salman and walking ahead, while Varun and was walking behind her Salman noticed Varun, checking on her, and he yelled at her for doing so. Later she adds that how the Bawal actor started hating her made her hate club. Katrina Kaif reveals she was 17 at that time and she saw Varun getting all the firing from Salman. Also Read - Katrina Kaif was reluctant to sign Kabir Khan movie New York; here's how Salman Khan changed her mind

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif revealing about Varun Dhawan checking her out and getting an earful from Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif adds that she to date wonders what wrong did she and why he started a hate club in her name. To the top, why Arjun Kapoor joined that club she doesn't know. This story was narrated by the actress herself and Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop laughing as she was present along with her on the show.

Years later Varun and Katrina both appeared together on Karan Johar’s show and refuted checking on Kat and she called him a liar. Katrina and Varun today share a great bond. Not only Kat, but Varun is best friends with Vicky Kaushal as well, and during their marriage time, he cheered the loudest for the couple.

