Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not the usual lovey-dovey couple in Bollywood. And that's what people like about them. Their genuineness is something that makes Vicky and Katrina different from others. Fans can easily connect with this power couple, despite being on opposite poles. Vicky and Katrina, who adore each other, have often spoken about some qualities that they do not like about each other. But there was a time when Katrina Kaif mentioned that she hated Vicky for this reason. Looking back at one of the interviews of the Tiger 3 actress with Film Companion, Kat said that they are super chilled out with each other and love to make fun of each other in a joking manner.

Sharing one of the incidents while filming Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif said that his Sriram Raghavan had sent her a three-page line for rehearsals, and she took help from Vicky Kaushal, who happily helped her. "Sriram had changed the scene in the night, and we were shooting the next morning for Merry Christmas. It was a three-page scene with big dialogue. I wanted to rehearse it, and he asked, Should I do Vijay's (Sethupathi) lines?"

Katrina further added, "He read the page twice and then kept it down. I said, 'We have to rehearse' and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, I am ready'. And he didn't make a single mistake. I hated him at that moment. He has an ease with the material and the lines, which is what you see on screen.".

The Sam Bahadur star is one of the best actors of this generation for a reason. Katrina too lauded Vicky for being the greatest actor of his time and mentioned what she liked about him. " The best thing about Vicky is that he doesn’t take himself seriously, and everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain, no stress." This is how natural actors are. No?