When Katrina Kaif thought Namastey London will be a big FAILURE; decided to quit Bollywood and find a new career

It's been 15 years of Namstey London and that film was a game-changer for 's career. But did you know that the actress was not sure that the film will work in her favour and had even thought of quitting Bollywood and finding a new career for herself? Yes. As per reports, Katrina Kaif tried very hard to prove her mettle as an actor in Bollywood, but often faced rejection and with Namaste London she had lost all her hopes. But when you give up that's when life gives you a second chance and that exactly happened with Mrs Kaushal. When Katrina Kaif had made her entry she was mostly considered a pretty face in Bollywood. And in her chat with Karan on his show Koffee With Karan, Kaif too had admitted that she started believing what people thought of her, " I just saw too much of me in the film and you start believing what people say".

And this is one of the reasons Katrina was damn sure of 's failure and so she wanted to leave the city before the release of the film, " I am packing my bags and I am going to find a new career" The actress even added that she had intended to leave after attending the screening of the film. But things changed and she was welcomed with open arms. The film was critically and commercially a big hit. Pleasantly surprised Kat had said," That was nice, it was really important for me because I think it did change people's perception. It was the first time I got so many calls even from the industry, from directors saying, 'I think you did pretty well in the movie'." Well, the film was not only a game-changer for Katrina but even . Indeed life changes within a blink of an eye.