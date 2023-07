Kiara Advani, who is happily married to the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra, is right now vacationing with him to celebrate her 31st birthday on July 31. The actress, who is at the peak of proving marriage makes no difference in career, had spoken about getting pregnant in the early days, and the reason will leave you stunned and how. Reportedly, when the actress was promoting her film Good Newwz starring her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, she spoke about getting pregnant, and the reason she gave was, "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go". Kiara was asked if she ever thought of having twins, to which she replied that she would want healthy children and mentioned wanting a baby girl and boy. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone win the 'best bahu' tag for their bonds with their mom in law

Husband's duity ❤️?I think Sid is taking her to a beautiful vacation for Kiara's birthday (31 July) ?❤️ #Sidkiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani This is her 1st birthday as Mrs Malhotra ?♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/b2TyY6ZKDP — Shershaah Malhotra ? (@ShershaahM) July 19, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most beautiful couple in the tinsel town. They got married in February this year in the most dreamy way possible at Suryagarh Place in Jailsmer, and the video of their wedding that was shared by Kiara gave fans goosebumps and made them believe in love all again. Also Read - Kiara Advani stuns in pink on the ramp; Sidharth Malhotra's mom cheers and showers love on her daughter-in-law [Watch Videos]

Also Read - Manipur Violence: Priyanka Chopra demands 'swift justice' for the heinous crime; expresses shock and anger in heartfelt note

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara are off on vacation to ring in the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress birthday, and fans cannot wait for her to drop the inside glimpse, as she shared the adorable picture of them together just a while ago. There are reports that soon Sid and Kiara will be sharing the screen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama, and indeed, it is the most anticipated one.