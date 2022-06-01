When KK had praised Arijit Singh and called him a very gifted singer, 'He shouldn't worry during these struggle days' [Watch video]

It's an end of an era. Singer KK's death has left the nation shell shocked. The singer who was performing at Kolkata last night felt breathlessness and was rushed to hospital and later he was declared dead after he got a massive heart attack. The entire nation is mourning the singer's death and one cannot wrap around the head of him leaving the world. While the singer has left the world, his fans are digging everything related to him online. Also Read - KK dies at 53: Babul Supriyo, Srijit Mukerjee, Farah Khan and more – industry insiders reveal unknown details about the chartbuster singer

And one of his videos of motivating singer Arjit Singh during his struggle days is going viral. The singer in the video is seen praising Arjit Singh who was trying his luck and auditioned here KK was one of the judges of the reality show.

In the video, one can see that the two KK are in love with Arjit and tells him that how is a gifted singer and shouldn't worry about anything. His fans have been sharing this video on Twitter and wrote, " This video hits so different now! #KK telling Arijit Singh how different singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit singing KK's song at his concert. Literally numb. #RIPKK". In the same video, Arijit is seen one of their songs of KK and fans can not stop missing him.

This video hits so different now! #KK tells Arijit Singh how different a singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit sings KK's song at his concert. Numb.#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/pDknqZ08nD — Arijit Singh Updates (@ArijitUpdates) May 31, 2022

One user even mentioned how Arjit Singh sang KK's song in his recent concert in Washington.

Oh, man!!! This is just Arijit's recent concert in Washington DC...And he is admiring KK there ? what he feels now??? — Ashutosh Prasad (@Ashutos83882802) May 31, 2022

As per reports, the New Market police have registered a case of unnatural death of the singer. His family has reached Kolkata today morning and are waiting for the postmortem and start the final cities of the late singer. After the results of the postpartum, it said that the police will question the hotel staff and the organisers of the event.