Malaika Arora is one of the most trolled and judged actresses in the tinsel town. But the diva gives a damn about any judgment and opinions about her. This video of Malaika went viral where she appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan along with Kirron Kher where she was seen complaining about feeling cold. Kirron gives an earful to Malla about her complaints that she hasn't worn an appropriate outfit and her legs are open so it’s natural for her to feel cold. Also Read - Malaika Arora is a vegetarian or not? Here's why netizens believe that Farah Khan Kunder's latest reel is to whitewash the diva's image

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video of Kirron Kher giving an earful to Malaika Arora after she complains about feeling cold, says ‘Kapde toh pehne nahi hai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by giggly chics (@giggly_chics)

Kirton asks Malika to stop complaining and tells her she hasn’t worn full clothes and she is complaining it’s cold. “Taange dikha rahi hai aur upar se keh rahi hai thand hai, kapde pehne nahi hai, toh poore taang thande hi hojayenge na”. Malaika says he fits her leg and she wishes to show. This video has been getting mixed response, many are calling Kirron a 'typical aunty', and others are agreeing with her.who was present with along on the dusk couldn’t stop laughing, well all this was said in jest.

Malaika who often gets trolled for the choice of her clothes, in one of her interactions had said,” All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they’re hypocrites if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or a Beyonce and you’d be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they’re women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She’s a mother, she’s this, she’s that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can’t you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?" Malaika Arora even gets judged for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is 10 years younger than her. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Sreerama Chandra reacts to being compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan; says 'I am on cloud nine'

Watch the video of Malaika Arora